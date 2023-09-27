NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso was 4 for 4 with a homer, Francisco Lindor also went deep and drove in four runs, and the New York Mets pounded the playoff-chasing Miami Marlins 11-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Braxton Garrett (9-7) was tagged early in a costly loss for the Marlins, who began the day a half-game behind the Cubs for the final National League wild card. Chicago was scheduled to play at NL East champion Atlanta.

The game was a makeup after the series opener was postponed Tuesday night because of unplayable field conditions. The infield at Citi Field wasn’t covered with a tarp for at least some portion of last weekend, when rain from Tropical Storm Ophelia began pelting New York City for four straight days.

The tarp was on the field Tuesday, but when showers finally subsided in the late afternoon and the tarp was removed, the messy field was too soggy to play.

That forced a doubleheader Wednesday that affected Miami’s pitching plans in the final days of a heated playoff race — angering team officials, according to a report by The Athletic.

Mets owner Steven Cohen apologized to the Marlins and their fans on social media for the postponement.

New York (72-85) has been a thorn in Miami's side all season, going 8-3 against the Marlins with two meetings remaining.

Lindor, Alonso and Mark Vientos each launched a two-run homer to help the Mets build a 6-0 lead for Joey Lucchesi (4-0), who took a shutout into the seventh inning.

Alonso scored four times for the first time in his career and finished a triple short of the cycle in busting out of a 5-for-45 slump. He also was hit by a pitch in the eighth.

Lucchesi (4-0) was charged with two runs and seven hits over six-plus innings in his ninth major league start this year. With the regular season ending Sunday, it was probably the final 2023 outing for the 30-year-old lefty, who would become the first Mets pitcher to make at least nine starts in a season and finish unbeaten.

Jon Berti was a home run shy of the cycle for Miami (81-76). Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nick Fortes opened the seventh with consecutive doubles to chase Lucchesi.

Johnny Cueto (1-4, 6.19 ERA) was scheduled to start the nightcap for Miami against rookie Kodai Senga (12-7, 2.96).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: All-Star infielder Luis Arraez (sprained left ankle) sat out again. Arraez leads the majors with a .353 batting average. ... RHP Huascar Brazobán (left hip impingement) was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday night when closer Tanner Scott went on the paternity list.

Mets: RF Starling Marte (right groin strain) will not return this season.

UP NEXT

Marlins LHP Jesús Luzardo (10-9, 3.73 ERA) starts the finale of the three-game series Thursday night against LHP David Peterson (3-8, 5.37).

