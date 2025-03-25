TORONTO - With homegrown stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette in the final year of their contracts and a competitive window that's open — for now — the Toronto Blue Jays need to make a statement over the first half of the season.

The trade-deadline sell-off during last year's disappointing 74-88 campaign could be minor compared to what might transpire if the Blue Jays struggle over the next few months.

Setting a winning tone could help Toronto build for a potential return to the playoffs. Conversely, a poor first half may lead to trades so that players aren't lost to free agency, perhaps leading to a rebuilding process.

The pressure is on Canada's lone big-league team. The opener of the 162-game campaign is set for Thursday against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

"I don't think there's any reason why we can't — if everything clicks — be one of the top teams in the AL East," said starting pitcher Kevin Gausman.

While the Blue Jays made a push for top-shelf free agents like Juan Soto and Roki Sasaki in the off-season, they ended up landing some players a tier below that level.

Slugger Anthony Santander signed a five-year deal, and closer Jeff Hoffman inked a three-year contract. Reliever Yimi Garcia is back on a two-year contract, and 40-year-old starter Max Scherzer signed a one-year deal.

Toronto was also active on the trade front, acquiring second baseman Andres Gimenez and reliever Nick Sandlin from the Cleveland Guardians.

"People talk about us missing out on free agents, and they forget that 29 other teams missed out on them too," manager John Schneider said in a recent availability. "We're happy with the guys we did acquire, and we're going to continue to try to get better."

The Blue Jays are hoping Scherzer, who has been nursing a sore thumb, can stay healthy after an injury-plagued campaign last year. The future Hall of Famer and three-time Cy Young Award winner joins a veteran rotation that includes Opening Day starter Jose Berrios, Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Bowden Francis.

The switch-hitting Santander, who hit 44 homers last year for Baltimore, provides much-needed pop in the heart of the batting order. Toronto was 26th in the major leagues with 156 home runs last season.

Hoffman, Garcia and Sandlin will shore up a bullpen that also includes high-leverage option Chad Green. Former closer Jordan Romano was non-tendered last fall and later signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.

"I thought we did a good job of adding guys that have great track records of success," Green said.

Relief depth could be an early concern though as Ryan Burr has experienced shoulder fatigue and Erik Swanson and Zach Pop are dealing with elbow issues.

Guerrero was the key offensive cog last season for Toronto with 30 homers, 103 RBIs and a .323 average. The Blue Jays held contract extension talks with his representatives last month but were unable to reach a deal.

The 26-year-old slugger, who was reportedly seeking a 14-year deal worth US$500 million in present value, could be the plum of the next free-agent class if he hits the open market.

Guerrero will need much more support at the plate for the Blue Jays to have any chance of climbing up the standings.

Bichette and right-fielder George Springer are coming off down years and may see time at different spots in the batting order.

Expect Springer, now 35, to move lower down with Bichette, 27, a good bet to lead off on a more frequent basis. Springer may also see time in left field this year.

"There's so much talent in this clubhouse once again this year and now it's just about piecing it together for these guys and executing at a high level consistently," said retired outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, now a special assistant. "I know they can do it."

Gold Glove outfielder Daulton Varsho was limited to a designated hitter role during pre-season play after undergoing rotator cuff surgery last September. He's expected to return to his usual spot in centre field sometime in April.

Toronto reached the wild-card round in three of the last five years but hasn't won a playoff game since reaching the American League Championship Series in 2016.

FanDuel's sportsbook lists the Blue Jays as a 65-1 pick to win the World Series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025.