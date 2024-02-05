Montreal's Olympic Stadium is set for a major facelift.

Quebec's minister of tourism Caroline Proulx announced Monday that the provincial government will cover the $870 million costs for a new roof for the former home of the Montreal Expos.

The project is part of a previously announced plan to revitalize the city's east end.

“Our government wants the Olympic Stadium to once again become a positive symbol for the metropolis and for all of Quebec,” Proulx said in a statement.

Constructed in the mid-1970s to be the main site for the 1976 Summer Olympics, the stadium has been without a permanent tenant since the Expos relocated to become the Washington Nationals in 2004. In the years since, both the Montreal Alouettes and CF Montreal have played select games in the venue. The Toronto Blue Jays have also played a series of spring training games in the venue in recent years.

Work on the stadium is expected to begin later in 2024 and should last for the next four years.