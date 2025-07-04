Quero hits first homer to back Houser's gem as White Sox edge Rockies in matchup of MLB's worst

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Houser allowed two hits in eight innings and rookie catcher Edgar Quero hit his first major league home run — a tiebreaking solo shot in the sixth that sent the Chicago White Sox past the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Friday night.

Rookie reliever Grant Taylor gave up a two-out single to Mickey Moniak in the ninth before striking out Ryan McMahon for his third save.

In a matchup between the two worst teams in the majors, Houser (4-2) permitted two unearned runs on four hits and two walks. He hasn’t yielded more than three runs in any of his eight starts this season. The veteran right-hander was coming off seven sharp innings in a 1-0 win over the Giants that Taylor also saved.

Andrew Benintendi and Miguel Vargas opened the fourth with singles against Antonio Senzatela (3-12), and Quero walked to load the bases. Michael A. Taylor's two-out single gave Chicago a 2-0 lead.

Michael Toglia doubled in the fifth and scored on a throwing error by third baseman Josh Rojas. Tyler Freeman doubled to tie it at 2.

Quero gave Chicago the lead with a 401-foot drive to right field — before getting the silent treatment from his teammates when he returned to the dugout.

Senzatela leads the majors in losses after allowing three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Key moments

White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery had a memorable big league debut after being called up from Triple-A Charlotte. He became the second player since 1920 to reach on catcher’s interference in his first plate appearance, then made a diving, over-the-shoulder catch to end the second inning. He finished 0 for 2 with a walk.

Key stat

Chicago (29-59) kept the Rockies (20-68) from winning back-to-back home games for the first time this season.

Up next

White Sox RHP Jonathan Cannon (2-7, 4.59 ERA) starts Saturday opposite Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (3-9, 5.62).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb