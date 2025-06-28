MILWAUKEE (AP) — Quinn Priester struck out a career-high 11 batters in seven innings of one-hit ball, Joey Ortiz homered for the third time in four games, and the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to four with a 5-0 victory over the major league-worst Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Priester (6-2) allowed a one-out single to Michael Toglia in the fifth and walked a pair while throwing 95 pitches in the longest and best start of his three major league seasons.

Aaron Ashby and DL Hall completed the one-hitter.

Brice Turang had three hits, including a run-scoring infield single in the first and an RBI double in the fifth. Ortiz hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

Antonio Senzatela (3-11) allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Facing the top of Colorado’s lineup for the third time, Priester had an 0-2 count on Tyler Freeman to start the sixth before throwing four straight balls. He followed that by getting Jordan Beck to ground out, then struck out the next two batters on seven pitches.

Key stat

Milwaukee’s pitching staff has an NL-leading 3.27 ERA over the last 31 games, during which the Brewers are 22-9.

Up next

Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.72 ERA) tries to help the Brewers complete a three-game sweep when he faces the Rockies' German Marquez (3-8, 6.11) on Sunday.

