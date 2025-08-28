SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers homered twice and doubled in a run on the way to five RBIs, Matt Chapman hit his 200th career home run, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 12-3 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Devers hit a solo homer in the first and added a three-run drive in the sixth for his 21st career multihomer game, third this year and second since joining the Giants in a trade from Boston in mid-June.

Chapman added an RBI single into shallow right in the fifth that right fielder Kyle Tucker then threw wildly over home plate allowing a second run to score. Casey Schmitt followed with an RBI single.

Heliot Ramos also homered, while Willy Adames and Dominic Smith each added sacrifice flies in the third inning.

Giants rookie starter Carson Whisenhunt (2-1) allowed three runs on five hits, struck out three and walked three in his fifth career start and second outing since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento last Friday.

Nico Hoerner hit a three-run homer in the second inning for the Cubs. They have lost both series this season to San Francisco after the Giants won two of three from at Wrigley Field in May.

Chicago right-hander Colin Rea (10-6) had allowed two or fewer runs in four straight outings beginning Aug. 3. Rea took his first loss in August after winning his initial two decisions.

Key moment

Whisenhunt escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first when he induced Carson Kelly's inning-ending double play. Then in the fifth he worked out of another bases-loaded situation, this time getting Justin Turner to ground into a double play to end the inning.

Key stat

San Francisco has outscored its opponents 28-9 during the winning streak, hitting at least one home run in each of the last 10 games and 20 in all during that stretch.

Up next

LHP Shota Imanaga (8-6, 3.03 ERA) pitches the series finale for Chicago opposite Giants All-Star RHP Logan Webb.

