Rangers 3B Josh Jung has another early-season setback being out of lineup with neck spasms

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung was out of the Texas Rangers lineup Saturday because of neck spasms in another early-season setback for the third baseman.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Jung was “going to need a few days” to let the spasms calm, and that a stint on the injured list was possible.

“I don't think we know yet. I hope for him, and for us, we don't have to. But always a possibility,” Bochy said before the Rangers played Boston. “It's gone back to where it was when it first came up, and obviously that had us a little concerned there, so we'll see. ... We'll see where we're at tomorrow.”

After batting twice in an exhibition game at home Monday night, Jung exited because of neck stiffness. He didn't play in the exhibition finale Tuesday, but played in the first two regular season games.

Jung left the Rangers' 4-1 win Friday after re-aggravating his neck issues on a runs-saving defensive play with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. He made a backhanded play on Alex Bregman's chopper near the line and then a strong throw across to first base for the final out.

“Flared up on that one backhand play ... throw he made to first, just went into spasms to the point where we had to go get him,” Bochy said. “It was a great play.”

Josh Smith started at third base in the third game of the season-opening series against the Red Sox. Ezequiel Duran likely will start the finale Sunday.

Jung wasn't in the clubhouse when it was open to reporters before Saturday night's game. He was 3 for 7 (.429 batting average) with an RBI in the first two games.

The 27-year-old third baseman was hitting .412 with two homers and six RBIs in the first four games last season before his right wrist was fractured when hit by a pitch while swinging. He then missed 102 games before returning July 30. That was after he had been out most of spring training with a left calf strain.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft out of Texas Tech, Jung was the AL starter at third base in the All-Star Game during his rookie season in 2023 before he broke his left thumb on a fielding play at Miami that August. He returned to hit .308 (20 for 65) in the playoffs with three homers for the World Series champion Rangers.

He previously had surgery in February 2022 to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, a year after an operation to repair a stress fracture in his left foot. He made his big league debut playing the final 26 games of the 2022 season.

