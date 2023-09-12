Texas Rangers veteran pitcher Max Scherzer left Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning due to a right triceps spasm.

The 39-year-old was cruising before leaving with the injury, allowing just three hits and no runs over 5.1 innings pitched.

Texas held a 3-0 lead when he left the game.

Scherzer was acquired from the New York Mets prior to the trade deadline and has posted a 3-2 record with a 3.63 ERA over seven starts and 39.2 innings pitched in a Rangers uniform.

Over 26 starts with the Mets and Rangers, Scherzer has a 12-6 record with a 3.91 ERA.

The Rangers defeated the Blue Jays 10-4 in Monday's series opener and trailed Toronto by 0.5 games in the American League wild card race heading into Tuesday's action.