Rays beat Athletics, snapping three-game losing streak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Lowe and Junior Caminero hit back-to-back home runs, and Ryan Pepiot went 6 1/3 innings as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Athletics 7-4 on Monday night.

Lowe's 23rd and Caminero's 33rd home runs of the season stretched a 6-1 Rays lead in the seventh inning that was cut to three in the bottom half. Lowe added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Pepiot (8-9) pitched six innings of one-run ball before allowing the three-run shot to Tyler Soderstrom in the seventh.

Shea Langeliers hit a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Christopher Morel hit a solo home run to start the fourth inning. His initial at-bat in the third was cut short when Brandon Lowe was caught heading home on a failed double steal attempt. Josh Lowe hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Nick Fortes hit a two-run single for the Rays in the second inning.

Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs (10-8) lasted just 3 1/3 innings after allowing seven hits and four runs.

Pete Fairbanks shook off an opening bloop double from Nick Kurtz in the ninth to secure his 20th save of the year.

Key moment

Brandon Lowe and Caminero's back-to-back home runs gave the Rays a lead required to snap a three-game losing streak.

Key stat

Langeliers hit his 12th home run since the All-Star break, tied with Kyle Schwarber for the most in baseball.

Up next

Tampa Bay will send Shane Baz (8-8, 4.92 ERA) to the mound against Athletics lefty Jacob Lopez (5-6, 3.59 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB