Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta has received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Uceta hit Castellanos in the bottom of the eighth inning in Tuesday night's game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Castellanos expressed his frustration towards Uceta after being hit and both benches stormed the mound in response.

The Phillies won the game 9-4.

Rays manager Kevin Cash also received a one-game suspension and a fine.