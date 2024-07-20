NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Yandy Díaz was put on the restricted list Saturday by the Tampa Bay Rays, who recalled infielder Curtis Mead from Triple-A Durham.

Díaz had missed Friday's 6-1 loss to the New York Yankees, the Rays' first game after the All-Star break. Rays manager Kevin Cash said the move was made because of family personal reasons that did not qualify under the major league bereavement/family medical emergency list. Cash said the move was not disciplinary.

“We're taking it day to day,” Cash said. “Just hoping that we see him soon.”

Díaz, 32, is hitting .273 with eight homers and 46 RBIs. He was a first time All-Star last year, when he batted an American League-leading .330 with 22 homers and 78 RBIs.

Mead started the season with the Rays and hit .218 with one homer and five RBIs in 26 games. The 23-year-old rookie was optioned to Triple-A on May 6 and batted .278 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 59 games.

“I know he’s gone down there and done some good things," Cash said. ”A lot of players come up, realize there may be some adjustments to be made and I give Curtis a lot of credit that he was pretty committed to doing that."

