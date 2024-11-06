Rays sign RHP Waguespack to one year deal with 2026 club option

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Right-hander Jacob Waguespack has agreed to a $1.3 million, one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The contract includes a $1.5 million club option for 2026 that could escalate to $2 million if he reaches 20 points, which includes two points for every start and one point for a relief appearance. He agreed to the deal on Monday.

The 31-year-old broke into the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019, finishing with a 5-5 record and 4.38 ERA. He played in Japan in 2022 and 2023 before returning to MLB with the Rays in 2024.

Waguespack made Tampa Bay's opening day roster, but missed a big chunk of the year with a shoulder injury, throwing 10 innings with a 5.40 ERA.

