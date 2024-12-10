BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have signed hard-throwing reliever Aroldis Chapman to a $10.75 million, one-year contract.

The team announced the deal on Tuesday.

Chapman gives the Red Sox a potential closer, with incumbent Kenley Jansen on the free agent market.

The 36-year-old Chapman has a 2.63 ERA with 1,246 strikeouts in his 15-season career with seven teams, and his 335 saves rank 16th in baseball history. The left-hander went 5-5 with 14 saves and a 3.79 ERA in 68 appearances for Pittsburgh this year, striking out 98 in 61 2/3 innings.

A seven-time All-Star, Chapman is a two-time World Series champion, with the 2016 Chicago Cubs and the 2023 Texas Rangers.

The Red Sox bullpen was among the worst in the majors this year, blowing 31 of 71 save chances while posting a 4.39 ERA as the team stumbled to a third-place finish in the AL East and missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

___

