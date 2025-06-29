BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Hicks saw the Boston Red Sox wanted him as a free agent when they made a push after the 2023 season.

Two weeks ago, he was surprised that they were able to get him while he’s still on the injured list when they shipped Rafael Devers off to San Francisco.

“I was little bit surprised,” Hicks said Sunday morning, speaking to reporters from the Red Sox dugout before they faced the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I didn’t even know you could get traded on the IL,” said the 28-year-old right-hander, who has made two rehab appearances while working through right toe inflammation. “Besides that, I was just really excited to hear that it was a team that was pursuing me in free agency.”

Hicks was acquired along with pitcher Kyle Harrison and a pair of prospects.

“For me I’m excited for the opportunity. Kind of got to try out the starting thing. I would have liked a longer leash but at the same time I’m excited to help out the team any way I can,” he said. “I know what I can bring to the table. I just needed a little adjustment period coming from a starter.”

He'll likely get his chance in Boston's bullpen soon. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Hicks will likely be activated during this week’s upcoming series against Cincinnati.

Hicks said Boston was the runner-up during his free-agency period, but he eventually agreed to a $44-million, four-year deal with the Giants in mid-January 2024.

“I just remember they came after me pretty hard and they were in on me,” he said of Boston’s pursuit. “It was between them and the Giants.”

A day after the trade, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said he was committed to improving the club for 2025, mentioning Hicks’ role as important for the bullpen.

After starting the season in the Giants’ rotation, he was demoted to the bullpen in mid-May. Now he says he’s ready to accept a role in the later innings.

Known for reaching 100 mph with his four-seam fastball, Hicks is 16-33 with a 4.23 ERA and 33 saves in seven seasons.

