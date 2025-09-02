BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony left Tuesday night's 11-7 victory over the Cleveland Guardians after grabbing his back during an at-bat and walking gingerly back to the dugout.

The Red Sox said Anthony had left oblique muscle tightness and would have an MRI on Wednesday morning.

“I’m hoping for the best, and staying positive,” Anthony said. “But any time I’m not out there ... it sucks.”

Anthony missed two games last month with mid-back tightness. The 21-year-old outfielder said Tuesday’s injury feels worse but he didn't know just how long he might be out.

“I wish I knew,” he said. “I haven’t dealt with something like this before, so I’d be lying if I said I knew. But we’ll know in the morning, I’m sure.”

Anthony winced after whiffing on a 3-2 curveball for the second out in the bottom of the fourth inning. He walked off, still holding his back, and was led immediately up the tunnel to the clubhouse.

Anthony said he first felt the pain during an earlier check swing. He was replaced in right field for the top of the fifth by Nate Eaton.

Anthony had an RBI single in Boston's four-run second inning. He is batting .292 with eight homers and 32 RBIs since he was called up on June 9, and was on track to finish second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting, behind the Athletics' Nick Kurtz.

Tuesday night's victory moved the Red Sox to 78-63 for the season, 2 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. If the season ended today, Boston would claim one of the AL's three wild-card berths.

Third baseman Alex Bregman said losing Anthony for any length of time would be a “gut punch.”

“It’s meaningful games in September, and all that matters is winning. So, I think the guys in here have the right mentality,” Bregman said. “Obviously, today was a bit of a gut punch for us, but everyone in here is mature enough to show up tomorrow, ready to execute and compete. Continue to do that for the rest of the month and into the postseason.”

