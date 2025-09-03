BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after he was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a left oblique strain.

The 21-year-old Anthony departed Tuesday's 11-7 victory over Cleveland after striking out in the fourth inning. An MRI revealed the extent of the injury.

There is no timetable for Anthony's return, but manager Alex Cora said players are typically sidelined for four to six weeks with this kind of oblique issue.

Entering Wednesday's action, Boston was 2 1/2 games back of AL East-leading Toronto. It also was in position for the second AL wild card.

“We keep going,” Cora said of how his team will deal with the loss of Anthony. “At one point, he’s going to be part of it, so just got to be patient, keep pitching, keep putting good at-bats, keep playing.

“I told him to envision (American League Championship Series) first at-bat. Put that goal in your mind and hopefully it happens.”

Anthony missed two games last month with mid-back tightness, but the outfielder said Tuesday night that this injury felt worse.

The Red Sox also recalled infielder-outfielder Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester before Wednesday night's game against the Guardians.

Anthony, one of baseball's top prospects, made his major league debut on June 9. He is batting .292 with eight homers and 32 RBIs in 71 games with the Red Sox.

Anthony, a second-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, signed a $130 million, eight-year contract on Aug. 6.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb