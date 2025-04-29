Red Sox smack five home runs in rout of struggling Blue Jays

TORONTO - Wilyer Abreu's three-run blast capped a four-run inning as Boston's big bats carried the Red Sox to a 10-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Rafael Devers crushed a 422-foot home run to the second deck in right field to lead off the third inning for Boston (17-14) before Abreu's home run scored Alex Bregman and Trevor Story.

Jarren Duran, Bregman and Kristian Campbell each had a solo shot as the Red Sox built an early seven-run lead to back Garrett Crochet (3-2). Duran and Triston Casas both drove in runs with ground outs, while Campbell also had an RBI double in the ninth.

Crochet struck out six over seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks. Luis Guerrero and Brennan Bernardino preserved the win.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s two-run homer in third inning was all the offence Toronto (13-16) could muster.

Gold Glove centre-fielder Daulton Varsho made his season debut for Toronto after missing the start of the season to recover from shoulder surgery in September.

Bowden Francis (2-4) gave up seven runs on eight hits, striking out just one, in three innings of work. Dillon Tate, Mason Fluharty and Casey Lawrence came on in relief, with Lawrence allowing three runs.

TAKEAWAYS

Red Sox: Duran's home run came on the third pitch of the game, a 94 m.p.h. four-seam Francis fastball. Boston's batters didn't let up after that, getting a total of five homers off Toronto's starter. That gave Crochet, who entered the game with a 1.95 earned-run average, all he needed to earn the win.

Blue Jays: Hitting continues to be an issue for Toronto, who entered the game tied for the fourth-fewest runs scored so far this season with 95. Guerrero, Bo Bichette and Ernie Clement were the only Blue Jays to get hits on Tuesday.

KEY MOMENT

Varsho tripped and fell at the warning track while chasing down Duran's fly ball in the fourth inning. Varsho managed to catch the ball with his back turned to home plate and one knee still on the ground, just glancing over his shoulder to make the grab.

KEY STAT

Toronto's gone 11 consecutive games scoring fewer than four runs and its 17 home runs this season is second-worst in Major League Baseball ahead of only the Kansas City Royals (13).

UP NEXT

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Wednesday's game would be a bullpen day with an as-yet unnamed reliever serving as "opener." Lucas Giolito (0-0) will get the start for his Red Sox debut.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.