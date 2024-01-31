Free agent left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta is in agreement with the San Diego Padres on a four-year, $16.5 million deal, according to Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

The deal carries three opt-outs and is pending a physical.

The 32-year-old southpaw spent the last three seasons with the New York Yankees, pitching to a 2.83 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 54.0 innings spread out over 63 appearances in 2023.

Peralta has also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants in addition to the Yankees.

A native of San Francisco de Macoris in the Dominican Republic, Peralta owns a 3.88 in eight big league seasons.