The Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement with catcher Alejandro Kirk on a five-year, $58 million contract extension, the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday.

Kirk, 26, will get a $6 million signing bonus as part of the deal. He was originally scheduled to hit free agency after 2026, but is now set to stay with the Blue Jays through his age-31 season.

The Tijuana, Mexico, native has spent his entire five-season career with the Blue Jays, and slashed .253/.319./353 with five home runs and 54 RBI in 103 games last year.

His best statistical season came in 2022, batting .285 with 14 home runs. He compiled a 4.0 WAR, earning All-Star and Silver Slugger honours.

