The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired Canadian first baseman Josh Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for right-hander Slade Cecconi and a competitive balance Round B draft pick ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

The Mississauga, Ont. native was named to his first All-Star team in 2024, where he slashed .243/.320/.456 with a career-high 31 home runs, 108 RBI, and 84 runs scored.

Naylor, 27, is expected to replace Christian Walker at first base, after the former Diamondback signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Houston Astros earlier this week.

Naylor was drafted 12th overall by the Miami Marlins in the 2015 MLB Draft.

The slugger has his 84 homers and driven in 343 runs in 598 career games with the Guardians and San Diego Padres.

More to come.