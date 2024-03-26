Report: Diamondbacks to sign SP Montgomery to one-year $25 million deal
Jordan Montgomery - The Canadian Press
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement with starter Jordan Montgomery on a one-year, $25 million contract, according to multiple reports.
The contract includes a vesting player option for a second year, which is also worth $25 million.
The 31-year-old has a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts between the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers last season. Montgomery struck out 166 batters and compiled a 10-11 record in 188.2 total innings.
He made six starts for the Rangers on their run to a World Series win, posting a sparkling 2.90 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 31 innings.
