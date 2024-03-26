The Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement with starter Jordan Montgomery on a one-year, $25 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The contract includes a vesting player option for a second year, which is also worth $25 million.

Free-agent left-hander Jordan Montgomery in agreement with Diamondbacks, pending physical. Deal will pay him $25M this season, includes vesting player option for second year. First with agreement: @JeffPassan — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 27, 2024

The 31-year-old has a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts between the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers last season. Montgomery struck out 166 batters and compiled a 10-11 record in 188.2 total innings.

He made six starts for the Rangers on their run to a World Series win, posting a sparkling 2.90 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 31 innings.

More to come.