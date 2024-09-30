Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale (back) is not expected to pitch for the team in their Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres, manager Brian Snitker told reporters on Monday.

Sale was scratched from his scheduled start earlier on Monday in the Braves' must-win game against the New York Mets due to back spasms.

Grant Holmes started for the Braves in the win in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader, sending Atlanta to the postseason.

Sale, 35, posted an 18-3 record this season to go along with a Major-League leading 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts. 177.2 innings were Sale's highest mark since 2017 when he reached 214.1.

Sale is an eight-time All-Star and won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.