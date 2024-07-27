The Toronto Blue Jays have traded catcher Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox for a package that includes infield prospect Cutter Coffey, infielder Eddinson Paulino and right-hander Gilberto Batista.

Jansen, 29, has spent his entire career with the Blue Jays and had six home runs and 18 RBI in 61 games this season.

Jansen missed the first two weeks of the season due to a wrist injury - a theme that has followed him around for much of his career. In his second year in the majors, 2019, Jansen played a career-high 107 games. Since then, he has exceeded 80 games in a season just once, in 2023.

When healthy, Jansen provides a premier power bat from the catcher position. In the past three seasons, in which he has played 213 games, Jansen has smashed 37 home runs - a pace of 28 per 162 games, or a full season.

The longest-tenured Blue Jay made his debut for the team on August 13, 2018.

