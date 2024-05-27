The Toronto Blue Jays lost their third game in a row Sunday, falling 14-11 to the Detroit Tigers in a back-and-forth series finale at Comerica Park.

The loss dropped Toronto to 23-29 on the season, 12.5 games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East and five games back of the final AL wild-card playoff spot.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, potential buyers are keeping an eye on the Blue Jays, knowing they could move a number of key players. Nightengale lists Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Justin Turner, George Springer, Kevin Kiermaier, Yusei Kikuchi, Chris Bassitt and Jordan Romano as potential trade candidates.

This comes a few days after MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported an AL executive believes the Blue Jays could be open to parting with either one or both of Bichette and Guerrero should the team continue to struggle.

Guerrero and Bichette are scheduled to hit free agency following the 2025 season and have each had an up-and-down 2024.

Guerrero picked up four hits in Sunday's loss and has raised his OPS to .820 with five home runs and 25 RBI, but is slugging a career-worst .427. Bichette has uncharacteristically struggled at the plate, slashing .247/.298./.352 with three homers and 22 RBI in 49 games.

Of the other names Nightengale mentioned, Turner, Kiermaier and Kikuchi are scheduled to hit free agency at the end of this season. Romano and Bassitt are due to hit the market after the 2025 campaign and Springer is set for free agency at the end of 2026.

The Blue Jays begin a three-game series with the White Sox in Chicago Monday afternoon. The Jays took two of three games against Chicago last week, representing their only series win since beating the San Diego Padres in two out of three games between April 19 and April 21.

Bassitt takes the hill for Toronto Monday against right-hander Nick Nastrini.