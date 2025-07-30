The Chicago Cubs have acquired Canadian pitcher Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Washington will reportedly receive prospects Christian Franklin and Ronny Cruz in exchange for Soroka, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Soroka, 27, has a 3-8 record this season with a 4.87 earned-run average and 87 strikeouts in his first season with the Nationals.

The Calgary native was drafted 28th overall by the Atlanta Braves in 2015 and has a career 20-26 record with a 3.91 ERA and 371 strike outs while appearing for the Braves, Chicago White Sox, and Nationals.

Soroka missed the 2021 campaign after undergoing surgery on his Achilles and was forced to miss the 2022 season after a setback which required a second surgery on his Achilles.

The 6-foot-5 righty joined the Nationals on a one-year, $9 million deal in the off-season and is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season.