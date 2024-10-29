The Chicago White Sox plan to hire Will Venable as their next manager according to a report by Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Venable is currently the associate manager of the Texas Rangers.

He spent the last two seasons in that role and was part of the Rangers' 2023 World Series championship team.

Prior to the Rangers, Venable spent two seasons as a bench coach with the Boston Red Sox.

The White Sox set the modern baseball record with 121 losses last season.

Chicago moved on from manager Pedro Grifol after a 28-89 start to the season, he was replaced by interim manager Grady Sizemore who posted a 13-32 the remainder of the season.