The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a deal with third baseman Jeimer Candelario, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The Reds and Jeimer Candelario have agreed to a deal, per source. The deal is pending physical. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 7, 2023

Candelario, 29 (turns 30 on November 24), hit .251 with 22 home runs and 70 runs batted in across 140 games split between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs last season.

After spending the first six seasons of his career with the Detroit Tigers and Cubs (16 games as a rookie in 2016 and 17), Candelario signed a one-year, $5 million 'prove it' deal with the Nationals.

He responded by hitting .258 with an on-base plus slugging percentage of .823 over 99 games before he was acquired by the Cubs in a deal at the trade deadline.

The New York native cashes in on the best full season of his MLB career, after he set career highs in OPS, HR and RBI in a single season.

In 746 career MLB games with the Cubs, Tigers and Nationals, Candelario has hit .243 with 88 HR and 318 RBI.