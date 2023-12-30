The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a one-year, $16 million contract with starter Frankie Montas, per multiple reports.

Montas made just one appearance after having shoulder surgery in 2023, pitching 1.1 innings in relief for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 30.

The Yankees acquired him from the Oakland Athletics the season before in a trade that sent four prospects back to the A’s. Montas started eight games for the Yankees down the stretch in 2022, struggling to a 6.35 ERA.

Montas spent the previous six seasons in Oakland, finishing sixth in American League Cy Young voting in 2021 after turning in a 3.37 ERA in 32 starts. He began his big league career with the Chicago White Sox in 2015 but ended with the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-team trade also involving the Cincinnati Reds. The Sainagua, Dominican Republic native was dealt again in 2016, this time going from the Dodgers to the A’s along with highly-touted pitching prospect Jharel Cotton in exchange for outfielder Josh Reddick and left-hander Rich Hill.