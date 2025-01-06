The Cincinnati Reds are finalizing a deal to acquire infielder Gavin Lux from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for outfielder Mike Sirota and a Competitive Balance Round A pick, expected to be around No. 37, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Lux appeared in 139 games last season for the Dodgers and had 10 homers and 50 RBIs with a .251 average.

The 27-year-old also played in 12 playoff games as he helped the Dodgers capture the 2024 World Series.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin native missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL and sprained LCL in his right knee during Spring Training.

Lux played in 412 games for the Dodgers over five seasons and has a career .252 average with 28 homers and 155 RBIs.