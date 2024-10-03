Terry Francona appears to have a new job as he will reportedly be hired by the Cincinnati Reds to be their next manager, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

An official announcement could be made as soon as Friday.

The 65-year-old stepped down as manager of the Cleveland Guardians following the 2023 season after an 11-year run with the franchise. Francona led the Guardians to four American League Central titles and six postseason appearances, highlighted by losing to the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Francona's most successful years came with the Boston Red Sox, winning World Series titles in 2004 and 2007.

Francona first managerial job came with the Philadelphia Phillies from 1997 to 2000.

In total, Francona has a 1950-1672 record over 3,622 games and 23 seasons managed in the MLB. He owns a postseason record of 44-34.

Francona has also won three Manager of the Year awards.

The Reds fired David Bell last month with five games remaining in the 2024 season. Cincinnati posted a 77-85 regular season record, finishing fourth in the National League Central.

Bell was with the Reds since 2019, owning a single playoff appearance from the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.