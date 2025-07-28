The Tigers are bolstering their starting rotation in a deal with the Minnesota Twins, as multiple reports indicate that Detroit is sending a minor leaguer to Minnesota in exchange for veteran righty pitcher Chris Paddack.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the Tigers are also receiving righty reliever Randy Dobnak along with Paddack in exchange for minor league catcher/first baseman Enrique Jimenez.

Jimenez, 19, was signed out of Venezuela in 2023 and is the 14th-ranked prospect in the Tigers' farm system, per MLB Pipeline.

Paddack has had a turbulent season with the Twins, his fourth in Minnesota, but completed perhaps his best start of the campaign last time out in holding the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run over six innings on July 23.

The 29-year-old veteran of seven MLB seasons has a 4.95 earned-run average with 83 strikeouts over 111 innings this season. For his career, Paddack owns a 4.49 ERA with 500 strikeouts over 106 games with the Twins and San Diego Padres.

Detroit sports the sixth-best ERA out of starting pitchers in the majors this year (3.58), but have been without starters Jackson Jobe (Tommy John surgery) and Alex Cobb (hip injury) for extended time this season.

Dobnak has battled injuries throughout his career, and has appeared in just one game this season for Minnesota - where he pitched 5.1 innings of bulk relief and allowed one run.

The Tigers enter play on Monday at 61-46, eight games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the lead in the AL Central and firmly in the postseason picture.