DALLAS (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have added Alex Cobb to their rotation, agreeing to a one-year contract with the veteran right-hander.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.

Detroit earned an AL wild card this year for its first postseason appearance since 2014. It swept Houston in the opening round before it was eliminated by Cleveland in five games in their AL Division Series.

The 37-year-old Cobb joins a rotation fronted by AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

___

AP Baseball Writer Jay Cohen contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB