As two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani considers his free-agency options, three teams are expected to be major suitors for his services.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, and Boston Red Sox are all expected to be in the Ohtani sweepstakes. Passan adds that the industry's overwhelming expectation is that he will end up in Los Angeles due to the Dodgers' financial and geographical advantages, their history of on-field success, and the club's history of signing large deals.

At ESPN+, my winter megapreview: Why nothing has happened, what you need to know on the Ohtani market, the logic of a Soto trade, what makes Yamamoto special, the best available pitching, a grim class of bats, who's being dangled in trades and much more. https://t.co/JSZBkgehyJ — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 14, 2023

Reportedly, Ohtani also appreciates the Rangers for their 2023 World Series win and the fact that they expressed interest in him early in his career, while he was playing in Japan.

The Toronto Blue Jays "want to do something big" this winter and could also make a run at signing the 2022 American League MVP.

Other teams rumoured to be interested in signing Ohtani are the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, and Seattle Mariners.

The 29-year-old had another MVP-calibre season before sustaining a torn ligament in his pitching elbow late in the season, hitting a career best .304 with 44 home runs and 95 RBI in 135 games. He also made 23 starts in 2023, posting a record of 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA, 1.061 WHIP, and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings.

Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1 and is not expected to pitch during the 2024 season.

According to his doctor, he is expected to be available as a hitter by Opening Day 2024. A free-agent deal for Ohtani is expected to be in the neighbourhood of $500 million.