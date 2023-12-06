The Arizona Diamondbacks are signing left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to a four-year deal worth around $20 million per season, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: Left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a four-year contract for around $20 million a year, pending physical, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 7, 2023

Rodriguez is coming off an impressive 2023 season where he went 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA and struck out 143 hitters in 152.2 innings pitched.

Rodriguez joined the Detroit Tigers on a five-year, $77 million deal that carried an opt-out after two seasons. Sensing he may opt out, the Tigers attempted to trade Rodriguez at the 2023 deadline and multiple reports indicated the Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers had a deal worked out, but Rodriguez rejected the deal using a clause in his contract.

The 30-year-old lefty from Valencia, Venezuela, began his career with the Boston Red Sox in 2015 and pitched six seasons in their starting rotation before signing with the Tigers.

In 202 appearances – 196 of them starts – Rodriguez has a career ERA of 4.03.