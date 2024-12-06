The Tampa Bay Rays are signing former Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen to a one-year contract worth $8.5 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal includes a mutual option for a second season.

Jasen, 29, struggled at the plate last season, slashing .205/.309/.349 in 92 games between the Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. He tallied nine home runs and 24 RBI in 92 games.

Jansen was acquired by the Red Sox on July 27 in exchange for SP Gilberto Batista, and infielders Cutter Coffey and Eddinson Paulino.

Over his seven-year MLB career with the Blue Jays and Red Sox, Jansen has hit .220 with 74 home runs, 220 RBI, and 210 runs scored. Jansen hit a career-high 17 home runs in 2023.

The Elmhurst, IL., native was originally selected by the Blue Jays in the 16th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.