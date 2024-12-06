Shane Bieber agreed to return to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, signing a one-year, $14 million deal with a $16 million player option for 2026, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bieber, 29, pitched in only two games this season before Tommy John surgery ended his campaign in April. He held a 0.00 earned run average, with 20 strikeouts in 12.0 innings.

Passan also reports that Bieber is expected to be ready to pitch again sometime in the middle of the 2025 season due to recovery from the surgery.

The Orange, Calif. native won the Pitching Triple Crown in 2020 with Cleveland, when he finished with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77.1 innings with an 8-1 record.

There was heavy speculation regarding whether Bieber had pitched his final game for the Guardians, who drafted him in 2016.

Club president Chris Antonetti said "He sets the standard for how guys go about their work, not only when they're competing but in between starts," when the season ended. "Hopefully he will be here to continue that in person. But if not, his impact here will be felt for a long time."

In 136 games (134 starts), all with the Guardians, Bieber has an ERA of 3.22 with 958 strikeouts over 843.0 innings pitched in his seven-year career. He has two All-Star game appearances and one Gold Glove award to go with his Cy Young earned after his brilliant 2020 season.