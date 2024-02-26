Report: Former Giants SS Crawford agrees to deal with Cardinals
Veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford has agreed to a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, according to MLB Network's Mark Feinsand.
Crawford, 37, has spent every season of his 13-year MLB career with the San Francisco Giants, where he was named an All-Star three times, won two World series titles, four Gold Glove awards, and a Silver Slugger.
In 93 games with San Francisco last season, Crawford struggled, posting seven home runs (his fewest since 2012) and a .194 batting average (the lowest of his career for a single season).
Crawford finished fourth in National League MVP voting in 2021, where he also earned his fourth Gold Glove and third All-Star selection.
Crawford will have a chance to compete for the starting job in St. Louis - they traded away Paul DeJong in July, and he held the team lead in appearances at SS with 81.
In 1,654 career MLB games, the Mountain View, Calif. native has a .250 batting average with 146 HR and 744 runs batted in.