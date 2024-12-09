Former Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, pending the results of a physical, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Romano, 31, was non-tendered by the Blue Jays earlier this offseason.

Romano struggled through injuries last season and appeared in just 15 games, posting a 6.59 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 13.2 innings. He racked up eight saves and 13 strikeouts.

The Markham, Ont., native was an All-Star in 2022 and 2023. Over the two seasons, Romano saved 72 games and struck out 145 batters over 123 innings to go along with a 2.49 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.

Over his six-year MLB career, all with the Blue Jays, Romano has a 2.90 ERA and 105 saves over 231 relief appearances.