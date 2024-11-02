New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has opted out of the remaining four years of his contract, according to multiple reports.

The Yankees can void Cole's opt-out by adding an additional year worth $36 million at the end of the deal to prevent him becoming an unrestricted free agent. The team must do so by Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.

Cole, 34, is entering the sixth year of a nine-year, $324 million deal he signed with the Yankees prior to the 2020 season.

The 6-foot-4 righty went 8-5 last season with a 3.41 earned run average. Cole appeared in five postseason games where he went 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 22 strikeouts.

The Newport Beach, Calif., native won the American League Cy Young Award last year after going 15-4 and winning his second AL ERA title at 2.63.

He is a six-time all-star and previously won an ERA title as a member of the Houston Astros in 2019.

Drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011, Cole has a career 153-80 record with a 3.18 ERA over 317 games split between the Pirates, Astros, and Yankees.