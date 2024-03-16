The Houston Astros remain among the team very much involved for free agent left-hander Blake Snell, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Astros remain among teams very much involved for Blake Snell. If they land him, their off-season/spring is only trumped by Dodgers. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 16, 2024

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Friday Houston was in "serious pursuit" of Snell, who remains the top free agent available.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Friday that Snell threw a bullpen in Seattle for interested teams, with the Astros and San Francisco Giants among those in attendance.

Snell was the No. 4-ranked player on TSN's Top 50 MLB Free Agents list released in November and the top pitcher available after Yoshinobu of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery, the No. 7-ranked player on the list, also remains unsigned.

The 31-year-old Snell won his second Cy Young Award last season, going 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA for the San Diego Padres last season. Snell did lead the league in walks (99) but also allowed a league-best 5.8 hits per nine innings. Snell also won the Cy Young in 2018 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Seattle native has pitched eight seasons in MLB and owns a 3.20 ERA in 191 career outings.