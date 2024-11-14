BOSTON (AP) — Left-hander Justin Wilson and the Boston Red Sox agreed Thursday to a $2.25 million, one-year contract.

Wilson can earn an additional $750,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $150,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60.

Boston also said it had hired Chris Holt as bullpen coach.

A 37-year-old reliever, Wilson was 1-5 with a 5.59 ERA in 46 2/3 innings over 60 games for Cincinnati this year, striking out 51 and walking 13. He had a $1.5 million base salary and earned $1 million in performance bonuses for reaching 60 games.

Wilson was limited to five appearance in 2022 because of an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. Set to make his 2023 debut for Milwaukee on July 28, he sustained a season-ending lat injury while warming up in the bullpen.

A 12-year-big league veteran, Wilson is 34-29 with a 3.61 ERA and 20 saves for Pittsburgh (2012-14), the New York Yankees (2015, '21), Detroit (2016-17), the Chicago Cubs (2017-18), the New York Mets (2019-20) and Cincinnati (2021-22, 2024).

Holt, 45, was Baltimore's pitching coach from 2021-23 and had been the Orioles' director of pitching from 2020-24. He was a pitching coach in the Houston Astros' minor league system from 2014-17, then was assistant pitching coordinator in 2018.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb