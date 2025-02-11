The Los Angeles Angels have signed veteran closing pitcher Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $10 million deal, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Jansen, 37, pitched to a 3.29 earned-run average a season ago with the Boston Red Sox, totaling 62 strikeouts in 50.2 innings pitched with 27 saves.

The towering 6-foot-5 righty emerged as an elite closer early in his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and has been a consistent back-end bullpen arm for the past 13 seasons.

Excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Jansen has registered at least 25 saves every season since 2012, and never held an ERA above 4.00 in that timeframe.

Jansen is a four-time All-Star, a two-time winner of the Trevor Hoffman National League Relief Pitcher of the Year award and won the 2020 World Series with the Dodgers.

Jansen is the active MLB saves leader, with 447, and ranks fourth all-time in that category. He can enter the top 3 by amassing 32 saves this season to pass Lee Smith on the career list.

In 15 career MLB seasons with the Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Red Sox, the Willemstad, Curacao native has an ERA of 2.57 with 1,221 strikeouts in 868.1 inning pitched.