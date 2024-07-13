The Los Angeles Dodgers have claimed former top pitching prospect Brent Honeywell Jr. off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Now 29, Honeywell has a 2.70 ERA in two big league outings with the Pirates this season. He had a 4.85 ERA in 26 appearances spread out over 39.0 innings in Triple-A in 2024 prior to making his debut with Pittsburgh this past Monday against the New York Mets at PNC Park.

A former top prospect of the Tampa Bay Rays, Honeywell was selected in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft but had his career severely impacted by injuries, undergoing four separate arm surgeries.

Honeywell made his big league debut with the Rays in 2021 but only appeared in three games for the team, pitching to a 8.31 ERA. He was traded to the Oakland Athletics the following off-season and struggled in Triple-A the season after, pitching to a 7.08 ERA in 13 minor league outings.

He then split last season with the San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox, recording a 4.82 ERA in 40 outings. He signed a minor league deal with the Pirates this past February and was promoted to the big leagues for the first time this season earlier this month.

A native of Augusta, Ga., Honeywell has a 4.95 MLB ERA in 45 games spread out over parts of three seasons.