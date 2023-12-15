The Los Angeles Dodgers and recently acquired starter Tyler Glasnow are finalizing a five-year, $135 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal will start this season, meaning there are four years and $110 million in new money that includes a $30 million club option in year five. The deal could reach a total value of $145 million if the deal is picked up. If not, Glasnow has a $20 million player option.

Glasnow was acquired by the Dodgers from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday along with outfielder Manuel Margot in exchange for pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca.

He went 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA for the Rays last season, striking out 162 and walking 37 in 120 innings.

The 30-year-old is 30-27 with a 3.89 ERA over eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rays.