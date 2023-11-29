The New York Mets are signing right-hander Luis Severino to a one-year, $13 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Severino had a disastrous season in 2023, pitching to a 6.65 ERA in 19 appearances spread out over 89.1 innings for the New York Yankees. Severino did not make his season debut until May 21 because of a strained latissimus dorsi muscle and also dealt with an oblique strain later in the year that ended his season early.

A two-time All-Star, Severino recorded a 3.18 ERA in 63 combined starts in 2017 and 2018, striking out 450 hitters in a total of 384.2 innings. A shoulder injury severely limited him in 2019 and Tommy John surgery and a subsequent setback forced him to miss all of 2020 and most of 2021.

The 29-year-old has spent all eight of his big league seasons in the Bronx, debuting with the team during the 2015 season. He owns a 3.79 ERA in 141 outings.