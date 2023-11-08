Free agent third baseman Matt Chapman met with several teams at the GM meetings this week, including the Toronto Blue Jays, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Chapman has spent the past two seasons with the Jays, who have reportedly made re-signing the two-time platinum glove winner a priority.

Incumbent Jays were among multiple teams to meet with Chapman. He’s a priority for them https://t.co/5Js1ff2lGE — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 8, 2023

The 30-year-old struggled to find his power at the plate last season, hitting just 17 home runs to go along with 54 RBI and a .240/.330/.424 slash line. The home runs and RBI were his lowest totals over a full season in his career. He previously has 10 homers and 25 RBI in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season and 14 home runs and 40 RBI in 84 games during his rookie season in 2017. Chapman had previously never hit fewer than 24 home runs in a full season.

Despite his struggles at the dish, the Victoriaville, Cali., native remained an elite third baseman, winning the fourth Gold Glove of his career in 2023.

The Blue Jays acquired Chapman from the Oakland Athletics prior to the 2022 season in exchange for pitchers Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue, and Kirby Snead infielder Kevin Smith.

In 868 career games with the Blue Jays and Athletics, Chapman has a career 2.40 batting average with 155 home runs, 426 RBI, and 487 runs scored. He made the All-Star team in 2019 as a member of the A's.