The Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring starter Frankie Montas from the Cincinnati Reds, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Reds will receive outfielder Joey Wiemer and right hander Jakob Junis.

Montas, 31, has started 19 games for the Reds this season posting a 4-8 record with a 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 93.1 innings pitched.

The veteran has a career 4.05 ERA over his nine-year career with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, and Reds.

Wiemer, 25, has played 19 games with the Brewers this season, slashing .154/.185/.339 with two runs scored and one stolen base over 27 plate appearances. He had 13 homers and 11 steals in 132 games last season.

Junis, 31, has made 10 appearances for Milwaukee this season (one start) with a 2.42 ERA and 19 punch outs over 26 innings.

