The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a one-year contract worth $7 million with free-agent catcher Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports.

Sanchez, 31, experienced a minor career resurgence in 72 games with the San Diego Padres last season, hitting .217 with 19 home runs and a .500 slugging percentage. The average and slugging percentage were both single-season highs since his 2019 All-Star campaign with the New York Yankees.

Sanchez started the 2023 season a free agent, and signed minor-league deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, appearing in three major-league games with New York before finally sticking with the Padres in late May.

Once a top prospect with the Yankees, Sanchez finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2016 when he hit 20 home runs in 53 games. He followed that up with a 40-home run campaign that earned him AL MVP votes.

Since the 2019 season, Sanchez has struggled to a .199 average in 369 games with the Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Mets and Padres.

In 741 career MLB games, the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native has hit .225 with 173 HR and 448 runs batted in. He has qualified for two All-Star games and won an AL Silver Slugger Award in his nine-year career.