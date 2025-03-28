Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Tyler Black has suffered a hamate fracture in his hand and will miss six-to-eight weeks, per reports.

Black, 24, started the season in Triple A after hitting just .147 in Spring Training with the major-league club.

The native of Toronto, Ont. and son of sports broadcaster Rod Black played in 18 games with the Brewers a season ago, where he hit .204 with two doubles and two runs batted in.

Black was slowed by a back injury to open camp, and his struggles at the dish made him an obvious candidate to be optioned to Triple A for more work this season.

"If he makes the team, I feel comfortable with him playing first or DH or coming off the bench," said manager Pat Murphy earlier in March. "If he makes the team, I'm going to feel really comfortable with him. And those are his options. But there's other people there too that can be in consideration. We've got high hopes for for Tyler."

The injury will slow the return of Black to the majors, where he would join 18 other Canadians on major league rosters.

Milwaukee lost their season opener 4-2 to the New York Yankees on Thursday.