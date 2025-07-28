The Milwaukee Brewers are working to finalize a deal to acquire former Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays, according to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Jansen has appeared in 73 games this season for the Rays and has posted a .204 average with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs.

The 30-year-old spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Blue Jays, before he was dealt to the Boston Red Sox just prior to the trade deadline last season.

After finishing the 2024 season with 30 games in Boston, Jansen joined the Rays as a free agent in December.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Rays are working to acquire catcher Nick Fortes from the Miami Marlins. The 28-year-old is earning $1.86 million this season with three years of arbitration remaining.

Fortes is hitting .240 this season with two home runs, 10 RBI and a .637 OPS in 59 games.